Squares design studio
Architects in Hyderabad
    studio is an amalgam of Experienced and dedicated professionals from varied fields like architecture and interior design, dedicated to create one kind of a unique design experience for clients - "When perfect lines and sinuous curves create more than geometry, where you can experience the next level of aesthetics, fashioned with fanatical detail from absolute simplicity". This is our design philosophy at Squares design studio.

    It has been two decades since we first set out on our mission to enter and revolutionize the interior design and architectural industry. We are part of several prestigious projects including celebrity homes. We bring our clients end to end structural design, architectural and Interior design consultancy services, with attention to every detail. We take great pride in our work and as a team, continue to create living atmosphere that anyone can truly call its their own.

    Services
    Architecture—Interior design—Turnkey contractor—PMC
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Vijayawada
    • Visakhapatnam
    • Bangalore
    Address
    Plot no 103, Road no:2, Kakateeya hills, Ravindra co-op housing society
    500081 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9912634043 www.facebook.com/Squaresdesignstudio
