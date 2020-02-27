whispering gardens have been in the business of creating theme gardens with different garden styles for quite some time now and have the ability to deliver a variety of styles ranging from (but not limited to): Japanese, Mediterranean, Moroccan, Mexican, Tuscan Italian, Classic English or quintessentially French. These styles can further be specialised into a more contemporary or traditional, so as to create an outdoor ambience complementary to your design.

This Brand was started by Ritu Verma in 2016 post her return from the prestigious Inchbald school of design in London, where she had undergone rigorous training to master the skills required for creating outdoor spaces curated for the nature loving aesthete.