Whispering Gardens
Landscape Designers in New Delhi
    whispering gardens have been in the business of creating theme gardens with different garden styles for quite some time now and have the ability to deliver a  variety of styles ranging from (but not limited to): Japanese, Mediterranean, Moroccan, Mexican, Tuscan Italian, Classic English or quintessentially French. These styles can further be specialised into a more contemporary or traditional, so as to create an outdoor ambience complementary to your design. 

    This Brand was started by Ritu Verma  in 2016 post her return from the prestigious Inchbald school of design in London, where she had  undergone rigorous training to master the skills required for creating outdoor spaces curated for the nature loving aesthete.

    • Garden designing
    • Design Execution and construction.
    • India
    • Middle east
    • south east Asia & Europe
    • New Delhi
    36 First Floor Aradhna Enclave RK Puram Sec-13
    110066 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9910023459 Whisperinggardens.co
    Inside Outside Magazine has published an eight page article featuring various projects of Whispering Gardens.

