Bhavani Timber Agencies
Furniture & Accessories in Bengaluru
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Bhavani Timber Agencies was founded in the year 1990. We are the notable Timber & Plywood Suppliers in Bangalore. Our inspiring journey started from Sawing Contractors in the initial stage & has been continuing to present position of top Timber and Plywood suppliers in this field. Enormous experience of 27 years gives us a perfect understanding of the wood requirements of our respectful clients across the nation. Our list of products contains Indian Teak, African Teak, Malaysian Sal, Beach Woods, Water Proof Plywoods, Commercial Plywoods, Laminators. Our company is also having an impeccable track record as the Importers of Burma Teak and we supply different grades of Plywood according to the business requirements of our clients.

    Reach Us:

    Bhavani Timber Agencies

    Call Us: 9972501303

    Mail Usbhavanitimberagencies@gmail.com

    Visit Us: http://bhavanitimber.com/

    Services
    • Round Timber Cutting & Planning
    • Wood Windows
    • Wooden Doors
    • Plywoods
    • Interior Solutions
    • Door Step Service
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    27/3 st antony industrial estate jaraganahalli kanakapura main road, Bengaluru, Karnataka
    560078 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9972501303 bhavanitimber.com

