Bhavani Timber Agencies was founded in the year 1990. We are the notable Timber & Plywood Suppliers in Bangalore. Our inspiring journey started from Sawing Contractors in the initial stage & has been continuing to present position of top Timber and Plywood suppliers in this field. Enormous experience of 27 years gives us a perfect understanding of the wood requirements of our respectful clients across the nation. Our list of products contains Indian Teak, African Teak, Malaysian Sal, Beach Woods, Water Proof Plywoods, Commercial Plywoods, Laminators. Our company is also having an impeccable track record as the Importers of Burma Teak and we supply different grades of Plywood according to the business requirements of our clients.

Reach Us:

Bhavani Timber Agencies

Call Us: 9972501303

Mail Us: bhavanitimberagencies@gmail.com

Visit Us: http://bhavanitimber.com/