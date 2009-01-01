Your browser is out-of-date.

GDKdesigns
Architects in Mangalore
    Aqua House
    Mobius House
    Services
    • GDKdesigns is an architectural design studio
    • that also undertakes project management
    • Furniture Design
    • Interior Design
    • renovation and landscaping.
    Company awards
    • Jury Commendation award—AR Emerging Architecture Awards 2009
    • Winner—The Habitat Award for Single Residence Design, A+D & Spectrum Foundation Architecture Awards 2009. 
    • Winner—Commendation Awards—Private Residence category, 19th JK Architect of the Year Awards, 2009.
    • Winner—Single Residence category, IIID-MK Awards, South Zone, 2009.     
    • Special Mention—The Habitat Award for Single Residence Design, A+D & Spectrum foundation architecture awards, 2005
    • Special Mention—The Young Enthused Architect Award, A+D & Spectrum foundation architecture awards, 2005
    Address
    #3-4-452, O.Lobo Compound, Kadri Kambla Cross New Road,
    575004 Mangalore
    India
    +91-9743104212 gdkdesigns.com
