COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO
Architects in Bangalore
Reviews (6)
    • SHOBA RESIDENCE , COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    SHOBA RESIDENCE , COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    SHOBA RESIDENCE , COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO COLLAGE ARCHITECTURE STUDIO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +1
    SHOBA RESIDENCE

    We aspire to create architectural compositions overlapping function, form, nature, texture, color, scale unified with space

    Having worked with Mindspace, Bangalore on projects of varying scales and typologies for over 8 years, Adwitha Suvarna, Arunkumar and Swapnil Valvatkar formed the practice in 2009. Collage is a young bunch of enthusiastic people always open to fresh and new ideas, experimenting new concepts with a common vision to carve out inspiring SPACES which strongly emphasize a symbiotic relationship with the natural environment. Our design approach is space driven and the form is a derivation of these spaces. We strive to keep ourselves updated and aware about the modern technologies on one hand, and constantly keep improving our design on the other.

    Services
    ARCHITECTURE AND INTERIOR DESIGN CONSULTANCY SERVICES
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    # 111, AAYUSH, 2H MAIN ROAD, EAST OF NGEF LAYOUT, KASTURINAGAR
    560043 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041100208 collagestudio.co.in

    Reviews

    Priyankar Das
    Mainly residential who are slowly entering into the commercial space also. Good office and people working there are friendly too. Mr. Swapnil is a gentleman and attentive.
    about 4 years ago
    ecostp team
    Amazing team(s) that are dedicated and passionate about creating communities
    over 2 years ago
    Mohammed Asif
    one of the best architecture firm in Bangalore
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
