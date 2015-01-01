We aspire to create architectural compositions overlapping function, form, nature, texture, color, scale unified with space

Having worked with Mindspace, Bangalore on projects of varying scales and typologies for over 8 years, Adwitha Suvarna, Arunkumar and Swapnil Valvatkar formed the practice in 2009. Collage is a young bunch of enthusiastic people always open to fresh and new ideas, experimenting new concepts with a common vision to carve out inspiring SPACES which strongly emphasize a symbiotic relationship with the natural environment. Our design approach is space driven and the form is a derivation of these spaces. We strive to keep ourselves updated and aware about the modern technologies on one hand, and constantly keep improving our design on the other.