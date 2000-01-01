Established in 1978, Jayanita is a family owned manufacturing business with 38 years of tremendous experience in serving geographies worldwide specially USA, Europe, Far East and Middle East.At Jayanita we believe in innovation of unknown, to world of Home deco domain which ranges from Bedding, Valences, curtain rods and shelving brackets. We have established our self as sole brand in Tiebacks and tassels and trims domain

Company’s vision is to be ‘Complete Window Solution’, with zest to provide the world with all aspects of decorative window – both textile and hardware. Jayanita is a leading manufacturer of metal garden decorative products like Citronella (i.e. oil based) torches and shelving hardware. It is part of a constellation group consisting of Jayanita Exports Pvt. Ltd. with it’s headquarter based in New Delhi.We own two factories in Greater Noida (UP, India) and warehouse in United States.

At Jayanita our production units are steadily improving by following compliances and audits to meet global standards of production and delivery.Jayanita exports to big retailers / wholesalers with group turnover of Approx. 15 Million USD. We at Jayanita have well experienced team of over 100 to take care of its customer’s needs. At Jayanita we are continuously improving to provide the world with latest trends and technology to decorate home, at the most reasonable price possible. The company is open to new projects and ideas

The company started distributing the products in their own brand Deco Window™ through out the world in year 2000. Through company’s own distribution channel is servicing to over 1000 Stores across the world with window solution products in the Deco Window ™ brand whose customers include ( Big retail chains, Small Retail Chains, Single Stores, Market Place websites etc)