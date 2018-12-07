When we started to search for the interior designing firms, we were not sure what to look for and where to start. We visited many interior designers and understood lot of good things from many interior designers. The biggest challenge is its very difficult to judge who is the best interior designer for our requirements.
However, when you meet many designers and personally speak to them, you actually understand who meets your expectations, who is best for your style, who can do justice to your budget, who has capability to handle big size projects, etc.
After meeting many we decided to go ahead with Xclusive Interiors. We gave them our big house project and we are overall very happy with the designs and execution. There were few decisions we couldnt agree to but the end result is fantastic. Our step by step feedback is as below!
PROS:
1. They are transparent and honest
2. They have systems and processes (including ERP) in place to handle multiple projects
3. They have big size team to ensure smooth planning and execution
4. Nidhi Jaju has - passion, zeal and enthusiasm to create unprecedented designs
5. Always ready for any new designs or challenges
6. Very good customer service attitude
CONS:
1. Their quality and designs ("customised items" they call it, exactly as per design) might not suit very low budget clients
2. Time taken to complete project might get extended by few weeks due to the different materials, custom made unique items.
Overall feedback is - We are very happy and satisfied with the designs, quality, execution, process and post handover support. Everything was made very simple and had peace of mind throughout the project (except for few arguments we had in between). End result is fantastic.
All the best team!
Feels good to say we had a great experience for our house interior designing project. Right from the first interaction where they explained the complete process, what to expect, how to budget, designing, etc until the last bit, we found the team very efficient, attention to details, supportive and ready to give it a try attitude. No doubt, the house is become fantastic and the overall experience very satisfactory which is very rare in this business. We are very happy :)
I selected Xclusive for my newly purchased flat in plush society in Hyderabad. I am NRI staying in the US and I contacted them through google. I was little worried about the whole designing and execution part when I started the Interior Designer shortlisting process because I was staying in the US and wanted someone professional enough to handle the entire project.
However, when I contacted Xclusive, things seemed to be smooth, they are very professional, process oriented and technologically sound. No doubt, designs are great and execution is even better than the design. I was surprised when I came to India (I never got a chance to visit the work in progress site) and the actual home looked exactly as per the 3D designs they had created after having lot of online meetings with us. Quality is good, Designs are great and overall experience is just awesome. We had no issues or challenges throughout. Their dedication, sincerity and great team is commendable. I have already decided, I will handover my next villa project to them. Thank you and All the best.