Scale And Pencil
Architects in Ernakulam
Reviews (9)
    • Church designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Church designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Church designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Church designs
    Modern hospital designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Modern hospital designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Modern hospital designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Modern hospital designs
    Attractive modern contemporary home designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Attractive modern contemporary home designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Attractive modern contemporary home designs, Scale And Pencil Scale And Pencil
    Attractive modern contemporary home designs

    Scale & Pencil a pioneer in leading-edge architectural & interior designing services with best leading architects in kochi (cochin) and interior designers in ernakulam, kerala. We provide home designs, hospital designs, church designs and other commercial building designs

    Services
    • home design
    • 3d home design
    • new home plan
    • house renovation
    Service areas
    ernakulam
    Address
    Scale and Pencil Complex, Near IC Church, Manjummel, Edappally, Kochi, Kerala
    683501 Ernakulam
    India
    +91-9400336111 www.scaleandpencil.com

    Reviews

    Nisha Johnson
    Not such a good working environment as an employee
    2 months ago
    GEOMATICS DIGITAL LAND SURVEY
    Amazing team
    8 months ago
    Harshadevi George
    We contracted the company on 1st March to perform renovations in our flat and was promised handover in 1.5-2 months. Due to lockdowns happening in March and April we gave a little understanding as per the situation. But the work has not finished completely till date (12 aug). please be weary when dealing with this company as after receiving contract and payment they won't answer your calls either. Moreover work was shoddy with some exceptions. Please beware of this company. I would not suggest to anyone after what we have gone through this horrendous experience .
    10 months ago
