Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Qubes Modular Interior Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kottayam,
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Best Interior Designing , Qubes Modular Interior Designs Qubes Modular Interior Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration Beige
    Best Interior Designing , Qubes Modular Interior Designs Qubes Modular Interior Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Best Interior Designing

    Qubes Modular is one of the finest interior designers in Kottayam, Kerala. With over 20 years of expertise, Qubes Modular have made their mark in the interior designing industry. They have a team of creative interior designers who can give a design solution for any space. 

    Services
    • Home Interior Designing
    • Office Interior Designing
    • Modular Kitchen Designing
    Service areas
    • Kids room interior designing
    • Bedroom Interior Designing
    • Living room interior Designing
    • Kottayam,
    Address
    Chathottu Building Perumpaikadu P.O, Sankranthi,
    686016 Kottayam,
    India
    +91-8848116290 www.qubesmodular.com
    Legal disclosure

    Celebrated 20 years of interior designing 

    Reviews

    reghu 1906
    Excellent work. Very happy with the interior designing they did for my flat in Kottayam.
    over 3 years ago
    Ajay Manoj
    Our experience with Qubes Modular has been amazing. Their dedication and commitment are to be appreciated.
    over 3 years ago
    JUSTIN GEORGE
    Excellent job done by Qubes Modular and their team. Best quality interior designs completed on time.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element