Dr Naiya Bansal—Laser Hair Removal Chandigarh
Reviews
    • If you live in Chandigarh, you can get laser hair removal treatment in Chandigarh at Dr Naiya Bansal Skin Clinic that is dedicated to provide you quality service. And obviously they help you by using different kinds of treatment process for the hair removal. So you should choose your own personal preference after consulting with an experienced Dr. Naiya Bansal and get the best laser hair removal treatment in Chandigarh.

    Services
    laser hair removal treatment
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    H. No. 1222 Sector 32 B Chandigarh
    160032 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9888001489 www.drnaiyabansalskinclinic.com/laser-hair-removal-chandigarh

    Reviews

    deep kashyap
    I took laser hair removal services just few months ago. The results were and are amazing. I am still hair free. Dr Naiya must be applauded for her professionalism. They put me at ease instantly and always were happy and pleasant. Will surely be back for other treatment. Thanks.
    almost 4 years ago
    Shinder pal
    I am taking laser hair removal treatment from Dr Naiya Bansal and I could not stop myself from writing all the good words for her. Dr. Naiya Bansal Skin Clinic that is dedicated to providing you quality service. And obviously, they help you by using different kinds of the treatment process for hair removal. Thanks for good treatment.
    about 3 years ago
    Sachin Varma
    Very effective results(laser hair removal).Behaviour of staff and doctor(Dr Naiya Bansal) is very calm and polite.
    over 2 years ago
