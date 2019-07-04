Your browser is out-of-date.

Blueboxx interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Complete home interior in Mumbai- Interior Designer company , Blueboxx interior Blueboxx interior
    Complete home interior in Mumbai- Interior Designer company , Blueboxx interior Blueboxx interior
    Complete home interior in Mumbai- Interior Designer company , Blueboxx interior Blueboxx interior
    Complete home interior in Mumbai- Interior Designer company
    Resort Planning and contracting- How to do interiors of your resort to make it look luxurious , Blueboxx interior Blueboxx interior
    Resort Planning and contracting- How to do interiors of your resort to make it look luxurious , Blueboxx interior Blueboxx interior
    Resort Planning and contracting- How to do interiors of your resort to make it look luxurious , Blueboxx interior Blueboxx interior
    Resort Planning and contracting- How to do interiors of your resort to make it look luxurious

    Blue boxx has been conceptualized to offer expertise design solutions and Turnkey project execution services in spheres of Interior Designing, architectural projects and Project Management Consultancy

    .As such , at blue boxx sustainable  contemporary cultural, trendy or fusion designs are created, keeping in mind, the budget and needs of the clients. While maintaining a sensitive approach towards the surrounding environment, the projects are bred to comply with the standard design practices, such as codes & norms set by the location/region/country or specific regulatory bodies from the government and construction industry.

    Having collaborated with experienced professionals, we have team setups located in various parts of Mumbai. This enables us to maintain strict deadlines and deliver quality services in terms of design, technology and management.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Project Management;
    • Interior Execution
    • Turnkey Contraction
    • Design and Build
    • Bespoke Furniture
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Thane
    • dombivli
    • Navi Mumbai
    • South Mumbai
    • Panvel
    Address
    203, “ATHASHRI” 2nd Floor, Opp, Peninsula Corporate Park, Near Marathon Next Genration,Veer Santaji Marg,Lower Parel (West)
    400028 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9833149272 blueboxxinterior.com
