Blue boxx has been conceptualized to offer expertise design solutions and Turnkey project execution services in spheres of Interior Designing, architectural projects and Project Management Consultancy

.As such , at blue boxx sustainable contemporary cultural, trendy or fusion designs are created, keeping in mind, the budget and needs of the clients. While maintaining a sensitive approach towards the surrounding environment, the projects are bred to comply with the standard design practices, such as codes & norms set by the location/region/country or specific regulatory bodies from the government and construction industry.

Having collaborated with experienced professionals, we have team setups located in various parts of Mumbai. This enables us to maintain strict deadlines and deliver quality services in terms of design, technology and management.