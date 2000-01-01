Greenline Architects is established in 2006, our team consists of Senior Architect, Landscape Architect and Urban Planner.
- Services
- Greenline Architects is a team of Best and Experienced Architects who provide a range of consultancy varying from Luxury Homes to Affordable Row Houses
- Commercial
- Institutional
- Interior
- Platting and Landscape to Factory and Vastu designing.
- Building
- Architecture Desiging
- architect in lucknow
- Architect
- Elevation design
- Landscape
- Estimation
- Construction
- 3D views
- Architecture
- Building Design
- Elevation Design
- 3d View Walkthrough
- Architect in lucknow
- Building design
- construction
- 3d View 7 walkthrough
- 3D-view Walkthrough
- Show all 23 services
- Service areas
- north india & east india
- Lucknow
- nasik
- Assam
- Itanagar
- Madhya Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Address
-
1st-Floor, 33, Lohiya Vihar, Sec-9 Indira Nagar
226016 Lucknow
India
+91-9958524555 www.GLAarchitects.com
Legal disclosure
Greenline Architects have multidisciplinary experience of 200+ Residence, 45+ Platted Townships, Various Commercial, Institutional, Recreational, hotel & resort.