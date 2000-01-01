Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
greenline architects
Architects in Lucknow
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (16)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 20X40 Feet, 800 sqft House Design with Interior, greenline architects greenline architects Modern houses
    20X40 Feet, 800 sqft House Design with Interior, greenline architects greenline architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    20X40 Feet, 800 sqft House Design with Interior, greenline architects greenline architects Modern houses
    +22
    20X40 Feet, 800 sqft House Design with Interior
    2000 Sqft House Design, greenline architects greenline architects Modern houses
    2000 Sqft House Design, greenline architects greenline architects Modern houses
    2000 Sqft House Design, greenline architects greenline architects Modern houses
    +35
    2000 Sqft House Design
    Shri Ram Smart City Ayodhya | greenline architects | architect in Lucknow, greenline architects greenline architects
    Shri Ram Smart City Ayodhya | greenline architects | architect in Lucknow, greenline architects greenline architects
    Shri Ram Smart City Ayodhya | greenline architects | architect in Lucknow, greenline architects greenline architects
    +16
    Shri Ram Smart City Ayodhya | greenline architects | architect in Lucknow
    Restaurant Interior, greenline architects greenline architects
    Restaurant Interior, greenline architects greenline architects
    Restaurant Interior, greenline architects greenline architects
    +5
    Restaurant Interior
    Greenline architects, greenline architects greenline architects
    Greenline architects, greenline architects greenline architects
    Greenline architects, greenline architects greenline architects
    +2
    Greenline architects
    Conceptual Presentation for Home interior design, greenline architects greenline architects
    Conceptual Presentation for Home interior design, greenline architects greenline architects
    Conceptual Presentation for Home interior design, greenline architects greenline architects
    +20
    Conceptual Presentation for Home interior design

    Greenline Architects is established in 2006, our team consists of Senior Architect, Landscape Architect and Urban Planner.

    Services
    • Greenline Architects is a team of Best and Experienced Architects who provide a range of consultancy varying from Luxury Homes to Affordable Row Houses
    • Commercial
    • Institutional
    • Interior
    • Platting and Landscape to Factory and Vastu designing.
    • Building
    • Architecture Desiging
    • architect in lucknow
    • Architect
    • Elevation design
    • Landscape
    • Estimation
    • Construction
    • 3D views
    • Architecture
    • Building Design
    • Elevation Design
    • 3d View Walkthrough
    • Architect in lucknow
    • Building design
    • construction
    • 3d View 7 walkthrough
    • 3D-view Walkthrough
    • Show all 23 services
    Service areas
    • north india & east india
    • Lucknow
    • nasik
    • Assam
    • Itanagar
    • Madhya Pradesh
    • Uttar Pradesh
    Address
    1st-Floor, 33, Lohiya Vihar, Sec-9 Indira Nagar
    226016 Lucknow
    India
    +91-9958524555 www.GLAarchitects.com
    Legal disclosure

    Greenline Architects have multidisciplinary experience of 200+ Residence, 45+ Platted Townships, Various Commercial, Institutional, Recreational, hotel & resort.

    Reviews

    geetavarma88
    Superb
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    Edit
    kriti.rajput1984
    Good Designs
    over 3 years ago
    Edit
    alitverma2000
    nice interiors
    over 3 years ago
    Edit
    Show all 16 reviews
      Add SEO element