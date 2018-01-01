At PurpleBackyard, we believe that great design can transform the way people see their world: A serene living room can make mornings an opportunity and not a chore. A dynamic work space can encourage a passion for a job well done. An exceptional retail setting can excite and delight those who shop there.
This is what makes us who we are: The belief that spaces have meaning, and that everyone deserves one that is tailor-made for who they are and how they live.
- Services
- interior design, styling and staging, and visualmerchandising
- Service areas
- Mumbai, Pune, and Goa
- Company awards
- Home Review, CW Interiors, DIY Homes, Design Pataki
- The Interiors Show, VMRD, HOUZZ Best of 2018
- Find out more here:
- http://purplebackyard.com/press/
- Address
-
Bandra West
400050 Mumbai
India
+91-9820780240 purplebackyard.com