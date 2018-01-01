Your browser is out-of-date.

purple backyard
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (6)
    At PurpleBackyard, we believe that great design can transform the way people see their world: A serene living room can make mornings an opportunity and not a chore. A dynamic work space can encourage a passion for a job well done. An exceptional retail setting can excite and delight those who shop there.

    This is what makes us who we are: The belief that spaces have meaning, and that everyone deserves one that is tailor-made for who they are and how they live.

    interior design, styling and staging, and visualmerchandising
    Mumbai, Pune, and Goa
    • Home Review, CW Interiors, DIY Homes, Design Pataki
    • The Interiors Show, VMRD, HOUZZ Best of 2018
    • http://purplebackyard.com/press/
    Bandra West
    400050 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820780240 purplebackyard.com

    Devika Nayar
    Beautiful store Courteous staff
    about 1 year ago
    Deepkumar Girdhar
    over 3 years ago
    Aziz Amin
    over 1 year ago
