Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bone Dry Bolton
Building cleaning in Bolton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hi, my name is Andy Hicks; I own and operate Bone-Dry in Bolton and Bury. I am based in Harwood in Bolton and I operate in the towns, villages and postcodes detailed below. Given my location I can also be found carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning, the bone-dry way with dry organic compound (carpets only), in the Wigan area.

    The services I provide include, dry organic carpet (including wool, coir, sisal seagrass and all other synthetic fibres)  cleaning, rug cleaning, low moisture upholstery cleaning and leather cleaning. I can also add a protection to your carpets and upholstery. Bone-Dry are an approved applicator of both Intec and Fibre Shield carpet and fabric protection products.

    Bone-Dry really means what it says – because of the compound and machines we use, your carpets are ready to be walked on the minute we finish. Giving great customer service combined with a fantastic product and attention to detail gives every client an amazing level of satisfaction.

    Services
    Carpet Cleaning
    Service areas
    Bolton
    Address
    24 Longsight Lane
    BL2 3JL Bolton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1204593293 www.carpetcleaninginbolton.co.uk

    Reviews

    Stephen Dickinson
    A very professional service at a great price. 👍
    4 months ago
    Joanne Warlow
    Andy is such a lovely friendly man, and did a brilliant job. Punctual and very polite. 2nd time we have used him, and would recommend him.
    5 months ago
    Kevin Jones
    I have worked with Andy for 10 years and have always found him to be a cheerful and diligent carpet and upholstery cleaner. He is always looking for ways to improve his service and he regularly invests in his equipment and training to improve himself and his service.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element