PNKH Design Studios PVT LTD
Designers in Ahmedabad
Reviews
    A simple VISUAL. MOTION. SPACE.

    In today’s marketplace, the image is everything. How your company looks to the outside world sets the tone for all of your interactions – with customers, partners, media and other key stakeholders. You cannot afford to present an unprofessional or inconsistent image in a competitive and crowded landscape.

    Partnering with an experienced design team ensures that your organizational image achieves maximum positive impact on your target audiences. You need a partner that understands how to create or revitalize an organization’s visual identity standards and extend these frameworks into creative, project-specific approaches.

    PNKH Design Studios is a team of creative souls. Our expertise spans more than just in creating compelling designs; we also specialize in end-to-end project management to ensure that the designs we create, achieve your desired outcomes. We work with you to evolve your ideas from concept to finished project.

    #pnkhdesigns #letsfly #visual #motion #space

    Services
    • Brand Strategy
    • Branding
    • Environment & Interior Design
    • Furniture & Product Design.
    Service areas
    Ahmedabad
    Address
    21, Chandravati Society, Bhairavnath Road, Maninagar, Ahmedabad.
    380028 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9766749953

    Reviews

    Sagar Chaudhary
    over 3 years ago
    Vatsal Dave
    Fantastic Work
    about 4 years ago
    himanshu patel
    Creative word is for you...👌👌
    about 4 years ago
