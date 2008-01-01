Your browser is out-of-date.

ultimateodyssey
Tilers in Usa
    Ultimate Odyssey

    Travel Joint Stock Company is a professional company possessing extensive knowledge, expertise and resources, specializing in the design and implementation of Vietnam Package Tours and Indochina Package Tours. 

    A company of trusted, Ultimate Odyssey Travel creates the customization of Vietnam Trips and Indochina Trips. The designed trips are completely based around your interests and schedule. Committed to providing you with an unforgettable and inspiring trip, we also ensure your happiness and comfort throughout.

    Service areas
    usa
    Address
    1001 Usa
    United States
    +84-962123486 www.ultimateodyssey.com/destinations/vietnam
    Legal disclosure

    Ultimate Odyssey

    Travel Joint Stock Company was founded by Mr. Ngo Van Trong (Peter Ngo) and Ms. Nguyen Hong Phuong (Sophie Nguyen) in 2017.

    Peter Ngo worked in tourism industry since 2008. Started the job as a local tour guide and professional tour leader for number of international tour companies in Vietnam. Sophie Nguyen, who graduated from the tourism faculty of Hanoi Open University and also worked in tourism industry for many years with wide knowledge about all destinations in Indochina.

