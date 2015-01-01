Legal disclosure

Established in the year 1983, Mehta group has developed this company over past decade. Since then Tiles Carrelage Pvt. Ltd. Has been synonyms of quality and commitment. With our great efforts on constant innovation, our company has been approved by Indian government for patent and trademark. We are in compliance with international standards certified by ISO 9001:2015. We are prominent manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles and pure quartz granules & powder. Our minerals production plant provides us some of the raw material to produce ceramic tiles. This self-reliance on procurement of raw material gives us competitive advantage over our competitors in ceramic industry. Our excellent company image and our strong distribution network enable us to make presence to all continents of the world in short span of time. The director has got rich experience in both industries for around 35 years.





Our ceramic tiles manufacturing facilities are located at Morbi, Which is hub of ceramic industry in India. We have quartz grits manufacturing facility at Meghraj. Our corporate office is located at Ahmedabad which is financial capital city of Gujarat state. Our local marketing team & documentation team operates companies operations from our corporate office. We Our ceramic tiles production unit capacity is above 25,000 SQM per day for wall and floor tiles segments. We have kilns & press from SACMI GROUP and polishing lines from KEDA. We have automatic measurement for sizes and for monitoring planarity of tile.





Our Quartz grit production unit has got latest machinery imported from various parts of world. Right from raw material collection to the packing process we have standard operating procedures to produce best quality materials in quartz granuels. Our latest machinery includes stone-to-stone crushing system, In-line camera sorting system, Air tight deck screening system. Our production capacity is 150 tons on daily basis. We do extract the finest raw material from Ajmer and Makrana Our excellent company image and our strong distribution network enable us to make presence to all continents of the world in short span of time offers more than 1000 designs options in ceramic wall & floor tiles, vitrified tiles, designer tiles. These tiles come in a wide range of colors and textures to complement bathrooms, living rooms, corridors, study rooms & kitchen. unique distribution on the base of particle size, and High Power Roller Magnetic System that segregates all the metallic waste, which is worldwide famous for its white quality. We welcome you to explore our website further.



