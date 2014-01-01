Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SIUM DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Triveni Store, SIUM DESIGN SIUM DESIGN Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Brown
    Triveni Store, SIUM DESIGN SIUM DESIGN Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Brown
    Triveni Store, SIUM DESIGN SIUM DESIGN Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Multicolored
    +13
    Triveni Store
    Pest Control Office, SIUM DESIGN SIUM DESIGN Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Grey
    Pest Control Office, SIUM DESIGN SIUM DESIGN Commercial spaces Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Pest Control Office, SIUM DESIGN SIUM DESIGN Commercial spaces Engineered Wood White
    +6
    Pest Control Office

    Sium Design delivers Interior Design services since 2014 in New Delhi & NCR. The business is owned by 2 young Designers Umang & Simran . Sium Design located in Satya Niketan & Janakpuri.

    Sium Design recognizes the busy lives of people these days and wants to bring professional hassle free transformation of their spaces to their doorsteps in a smart hassle free manner . We at SIUM are constantly putting best of efforts to satisfy & make our client to fall in love with their newly designed spaces. Hire & leave the rest on us.

    Services
    • INTERIOR DESIGN TURNKEY SOLUTIONS
    • INTERIOR DECORATION
    • INTERIOR DESIGN CONSULTANCY.
    Service areas
    DELHI & NCR and New Delhi
    Address
    237, Satya Niketan
    110021 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9319900558

    Reviews

    DEEKSha Sharma
    Umang & Team are fantastic!! They Transformed My House in the Way Never Imagined..Keep it up Guys👍
    over 3 years ago
    Vishal Rekhi
    It's being run by a young owner who is really passionate about his profession and has a great team to support him . Definitely worth a try
    over 3 years ago
    Basant Saluja
    This service was a perfect solution for my friend . He had started decorating his master bedroom and then lost interest because he didn't know how to make it the room he desired. Sium helped him to create the perfect space!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element