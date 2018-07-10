Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Design Company India
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Island City, The Design Company India The Design Company India Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Island City, The Design Company India The Design Company India Modern media room
    Island City, The Design Company India The Design Company India Modern media room
    +28
    Island City
    Hindustan Unilever Limited Office, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    Hindustan Unilever Limited Office, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    Hindustan Unilever Limited Office, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    +1
    Hindustan Unilever Limited Office
    Calcutta Home, The Design Company India The Design Company India Rustic style living room
    Calcutta Home, The Design Company India The Design Company India Rustic style living room
    Calcutta Home, The Design Company India The Design Company India Rustic style bedroom
    Calcutta Home
    Plabo- Children's museum, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    Plabo- Children's museum, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    Plabo- Children's museum, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    +11
    Plabo- Children's museum
    Chartered Accountant Office, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    Chartered Accountant Office, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    Chartered Accountant Office, The Design Company India The Design Company India Commercial spaces
    +2
    Chartered Accountant Office

    A unique Design Company which prides itself in using the best in-house consultants and designers , as well as the best international expertise in their respective fields . The client and projects dictate the vision that we put forward rather than what is within our comfort zone.

    Services
    • interior design consultancy
    • art installations
    • visual merchandising
    • product designing
    Service areas
    all over India
    Address
    345, Laxmi Plaza, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Sab TV road, Andheri west
    400053 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820046314 www.thedesigncompanyindia.com

    Reviews

    meersharifi16
    Gave my home a much needed modern makeover!
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2016
    Edit
    Ramesh Narayan
    Great work done by Munawar and team at my home space to make living great. Delightful designs and well designed and well crafted furniture.
    over 3 years ago
    hemanshu bhavsar
    Worst place
    3 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element