Vaishnavi is very professional and easy to approach. Her quality of work is worth every penny. Highly recommended
“Working with Maximal Dezigns was such a wonderful experience. From my initial inquiry to the final reveal, they made the entire design project process so easy. The interior designer they teamed me up with could not have been more perfect. Extremely talented and her aesthetic fit my exact style. I can't wait to do another room with Maximal Dezigns. Thank you so much for helping me create such a beautiful room! I could never have done it without you!”
Hats off to Maximal Homes design expertise. They designed our dream home just the way we wanted.