Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Maximal Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Services
    Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #233 A, Mark Inn Building
    560069 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9902623069 www.maximalinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Arpitha Narayan
    Vaishnavi is very professional and easy to approach. Her quality of work is worth every penny. Highly recommended
    about 1 year ago
    Aditya Singh
    “Working with Maximal Dezigns was such a wonderful experience. From my initial inquiry to the final reveal, they made the entire design project process so easy. The interior designer they teamed me up with could not have been more perfect. Extremely talented and her aesthetic fit my exact style. I can't wait to do another room with Maximal Dezigns. Thank you so much for helping me create such a beautiful room! I could never have done it without you!”
    about 1 year ago
    SSD Ventures
    Hats off to Maximal Homes design expertise. They designed our dream home just the way we wanted.
    7 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element