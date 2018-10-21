Your browser is out-of-date.

STHIRA INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    "BRAINS ON RENT"

    We at STHIRA Interiors are passionate in designing and creating homes and workspaces that makes your living and working simplified. We combine our creative and professional expertise with latest technology coupled with global design approach to give you a sense of pride.
    We at STHIRA interiors provide you with wide range of services like: Vastu Consultancy,Freelancing Projects & Undertake Turnkey Projects. We expertise in designing Residential, commercial & Industrial Projects.

    Mission:
    Sthira Interiors is an interior design service for discerning, quality-conscious clients that seek assistance in their design choices for their primary residences, vacation homes, and businesses. This experience offers personal attention through the design process and also provides design resources and products to its clients through special purchases of furniture, fabric, and accessories. The total experience is provided in a way to inform, inspire, and assist people through the process of transforming their home or business environment to become a unique and personalized expression of themselves and add to their enjoyment of that interior space.

    Vision:
    To consistently deliver world class finishes in our interior design concepts, execute & complete all projects in such a way to create an ambience that will echo the desires of our clients’ hearts and to bring to life their life style in harmony with nature.

    Services
    • Vastu Consultancy
    • Freelancing Projects & Undertake Turnkey Projects. We expertise in designing Residential
    • commercial & Industrial Projects.
    Service areas
    PUNE & AROUND PUNE
    Address
    beside pawana hospital,parandwadi road,somatne phata, talegaon dabhade
    410506 Pune
    India
    +91-8888788883
