eSpaces Architects
Architects in Delhi
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Forthcoming kindergarten school
    Forthcoming kindergarten school, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects
    Forthcoming kindergarten school, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects
    +5
    Forthcoming kindergarten school
    Magnolias Apartment
    Magnolias Apartment, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Magnolias Apartment, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Modern dining room
    +7
    Magnolias Apartment
    Kindergarten School
    Kindergarten School, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Commercial spaces
    Kindergarten School, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Commercial spaces
    +10
    Kindergarten School
    Architect's own apartment
    Architect's own apartment, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Modern style bedroom
    Architect's own apartment, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Modern windows & doors
    +6
    Architect's own apartment
    A courtyard house
    A courtyard house, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Modern houses
    A courtyard house, eSpaces Architects eSpaces Architects Modern style bedroom
    +17
    A courtyard house

    Our work is known for its design quality, imagination and originality. Each project offers an opportunity to pursue new solutions to complex building problems. Our motto is to design, detail and enjoy working in responsive to our client's need in very honest, efficient and professional manner. We believe that our works follow a unique style based on our ideology and perspective towards the design requirement. The word 'eSpaces'(a Spanish word) is a very integral part of our being. We move for, with & through Spaces. We identify with it, our senses response to Spaces, we feel it.

    Services
    • Commercial architecture design
    • Residential architecture design
    • Planning and Building Application
    • Interior Designing/Interior Decoration
    • Project Architecture drawing
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR-Pan India
    Company awards
    • * Young Designer award 2016 IA&B, ARCHIDESIGN AWARDS 2010(NATIONAL LEVEL-JOINT WINNER)
    • * ARCHIDESIGN AWARDS 2009 FOR BEST RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR ( NORTHERN AND EASTERN REGION )
    • * WORLD ARCHITECTURE COMMUNITY AWARDS 2009—INTERNATIONAL AWARDS—www.worldarchitecture.org,
    Address
    B-6/109, Lower Ground Floor , Safdarjung Enclave
    110029 Delhi
    India
    +91-9811112109 www.espaces-architects.com

    Reviews

    Akanksha Mishra
    over 3 years ago
    Deepak Jangra (Deep)
    Awesome office
    over 6 years ago
    Harish K Saini
    Took the services of firm for office designing. Wonderful work!!
    over 11 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
