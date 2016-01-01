Uthvekaa started in the year 2016, with a group of young dedicated architects, based in Chennai. We specialize in Private and commercial architecture. We offer expertise in construction management, general construction, design/build, interior designing, and other architectural advises. Throughout the company’s history, Uthvekaa has received praise for its quality work and service, timely delivery, and ability to remain under the project budget.
- Services
- Architectural Designing
- Turnkey Solution
- Project Management
- Civil work
- Service areas
- Chennai- Tamil Nadu
- Address
-
6000021 Chennai
India
+91-9952187056 www.uthvekaaarchitects.com