Aman Sidhu is well-known candid wedding photographer, based in Chandigarh. He call him self as a storyteller, who loves to cover weddings from start to finish while capturing all the emotions and moments as they happen. Over the years he honed his style of photography to get a mix of candid and documentary style with modern and romantic touch to it. So if you are looking for photos that will bring a smile on your face even after ten years, he is your man.