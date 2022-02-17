We are a family run business founded in 1984 as an electrical contractor by 3 of our directors who are still active within the business with customer focus and satisfaction at the forefront. With hard work, passion and drive we have grown from 3 to 150 plus employees directly employed.
- Services
- Booker and best
- Builders in East Sussex
- builders in Hastings
- electricians in Hastings
- electricians in east Sussex
- plumbers in Hastings
- plumbers in east Sussex
- handyman in Hastings
- handyman in east Sussex
- construction company in Hastings
- construction company in east Sussex
- Show all 11 services
- Service areas
- St. Leonards-On-Sea
- Address
-
Windmill House, Windmill Road
TN38 9BY St. Leonards-On-Sea
United Kingdom
+44-1424434391 www.bookerbest.co.uk