COMPASS DESIGNS essentially reflects a new-age vision that is dynamic and sincere in its application of Knowledge,diving into the depths of a subject,discovering and sharing its beauty,finding inspiration in forms, spaces, relations, tangibles and intangibles,searching for hidden resources within and without celebrating Nature in every nuance,respecting people, practices, science, services and above all,the cradle called environment that nurtures us.The firm strives to maintain a balance between aesthetics and functionality in all its designs. There is a constant search of exploring the uncharted and concluding beyond the conventional.