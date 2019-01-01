Your browser is out-of-date.

FORMATIONS interior
FORMATIONS interior

Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata, West Bengal, India
    FORMATIONS is an award wining Interior Design firm, located in Kolkata & Hyderabad. formations Founded in 2016 by Ar. Anirban Dutta & Ar. Sutanu Bhattacharyya, FORMATIONS is an internationally acclaimed, award winning Architecture and Interior Design practice based in Kolkata & Hyderabad that is dedicated to creating world-class projects with integrity, intelligence and flair. Mr. Saibal Mukherjee has joined the institution as Acting partner and head of Hyderabad-Telengana projects.

    Our multi-talented team of 24 skilled individuals, poses a range of unique, specialist skills in Architecture and Interior Design, resulting in an outstanding portfolio of residential interior and other projects. Additional creative support is provided by our in-house 3D visualisation and logistics teams, ensuring a seamless client experience every time.

    • Architecture
    • Interior designing
    • Architects
    • Interior Turnkey Solution
    • Kolkata
    • Hyderabad
    • West Bengal
    • telengana
    • IGEN-top 50 AWARD in 2019 by Architect &Interiors India. Felicitated among top 50 Architects across India
    • ESTATE AWARD,2019 as the Most innovative residential interior designer by Zee Business, Economic times, Remax & Franchise India
    • Featured Architect among top 50 Indian Architects in 10th Anniversary edition of ARCHITECT & INTERIORS INDIA
    DA 170, Salt Lake City, Sector 1, Kolkata
    700064 Kolkata, West Bengal, India
    India
    +91-9073742862 www.consformations.com
