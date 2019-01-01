FORMATIONS is an award wining Interior Design firm, located in Kolkata & Hyderabad. formations Founded in 2016 by Ar. Anirban Dutta & Ar. Sutanu Bhattacharyya, FORMATIONS is an internationally acclaimed, award winning Architecture and Interior Design practice based in Kolkata & Hyderabad that is dedicated to creating world-class projects with integrity, intelligence and flair. Mr. Saibal Mukherjee has joined the institution as Acting partner and head of Hyderabad-Telengana projects.

Our multi-talented team of 24 skilled individuals, poses a range of unique, specialist skills in Architecture and Interior Design, resulting in an outstanding portfolio of residential interior and other projects. Additional creative support is provided by our in-house 3D visualisation and logistics teams, ensuring a seamless client experience every time.