FORMATIONS is an award wining Interior Design firm, located in Kolkata & Hyderabad. formations Founded in 2016 by Ar. Anirban Dutta & Ar. Sutanu Bhattacharyya, FORMATIONS is an internationally acclaimed, award winning Architecture and Interior Design practice based in Kolkata & Hyderabad that is dedicated to creating world-class projects with integrity, intelligence and flair. Mr. Saibal Mukherjee has joined the institution as Acting partner and head of Hyderabad-Telengana projects.
Our multi-talented team of 24 skilled individuals, poses a range of unique, specialist skills in Architecture and Interior Design, resulting in an outstanding portfolio of residential interior and other projects. Additional creative support is provided by our in-house 3D visualisation and logistics teams, ensuring a seamless client experience every time.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior designing
- Architects
- Interior Turnkey Solution
- Service areas
- Kolkata
- Hyderabad
- West Bengal
- telengana
- Company awards
- IGEN-top 50 AWARD in 2019 by Architect &Interiors India. Felicitated among top 50 Architects across India
- ESTATE AWARD,2019 as the
Most innovative residential interior designerby Zee Business, Economic times, Remax & Franchise India
- Featured Architect among top 50 Indian Architects in 10th Anniversary edition of
ARCHITECT & INTERIORS INDIA
- Address
-
DA 170, Salt Lake City, Sector 1, Kolkata
700064 Kolkata, West Bengal, India
India
+91-9073742862 www.consformations.com