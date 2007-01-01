Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Platinum Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Thousands of home and office owners visit our website daily to discover ideal window treatment options. Right from rich premium quality wood window blinds to peacock blinds, and wooden and PVC flooring, we have just what the doctor ordered for our esteemed patrons.

    Whether it is about choosing the best window treatment for your home or office or the right flooring option, we are here to help you. Count on our extensive experience and expertise to create just the right look in every cabin in your office, and room in the house.

    With a humble beginning in the corporate world, Platinum Decor made a mark in the industry with its state of the art products representing quality and beauty. Established in 2007, we initially traded in products such as Vertical Blinds, Aluminum Venetian Blinds, Wooden Blinds, Bamboo Chicks, Roller Blinds and other Window Covering Products were subsequently added to the list of traded items.

    We believe in offering premium quality blinds and window treatments to enhance the beauty of your home and office décor. Our in-home design professionals will provide you with perfect installation services are assist you during window and floor treatments project.

    Platinum Decor had also started trading of world class quality window coverings. We import designs & styles from many different countries such as Korea, Taiwan, and China.

    Services
    ARCHITECTS & INTERIOR DESIGNERS
    Service areas
    Delhi/NCR and New Delhi
    Address
    Village-Bagdola Behind MCD Office Secor-8 Dwarka
    110075 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9312709191 www.platinumdecors.com/ourproducts/vertical-blind-supplier

    Reviews

    abhinav singh
    over 3 years ago
    Gaurav Kapoor
    Nice collection available
    almost 4 years ago
    image interiors
    Platinum decor have skilled technical staff, good work done
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element