Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
3A Studio
Furniture & Accessories in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We at 3A Studio aims at providing an unique artistic twist to all the modern luxury furniture. Epoxy resin with its versatile nature of being mechanically strong, resistant to any chemicals, molds and heat, durable yet has clear water appearance enhances the wood's texture and grains. With our artist who has more than 25 years of experience, we provide you with our best workmanship and great quality of our products.

    Address
    Plot no 75& 76 1st cross street, maxworth nagar phase-2 kolapakkam, chennai
    600122 Chennai
    India
    +91-9840581824
      Add SEO element