Furniture & Accessories in New Delhi
Reviews (5)
    B&B INDIA is a brand name for luxury furniture and custom made furniture in Delhi. B&B INDIA is among the top interior, kitchen, wardrobe, living, doors designers in Delhi in fact among the top luxury interior designers of India.

    Services
    • Luxury Furniture
    • Custom Made Furniture
    • Contemporary Furniture
    • Kitchen
    • Wardrobe
    • Living
    • Doors
    Service areas
    • Hotel
    • Room
    • School
    • Buildings
    • Retail Spaces
    • New Delhi
    Address
    Plot No.98/09, 100 Feet Road, Mehrauli, Ghitorni, New Delhi
    110030 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9811001335 www.bnbindiafurnitures.com

    Reviews

    Sanjeev Kumar
    Celso is one of the best in the business and he's been doing this for over 30 years! If that isn't reason enough to choose this company, I don't know what is.
    over 2 years ago
    Priya Verma
    Doesnt even response good. Have no Work Ethics.
    over 2 years ago
    Us only
    worst company to deal with. very unprofessional team, just take the money dont even deliver what they promise. wish could give less than 1*. if you want to waste your money go to them.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
