Easyhomz Interiors Pvt Ltd
    3 BHK independent floor interior done in Greater Noida
    +2
    3 BHK independent floor interior done in Greater Noida

    Easyhomz.com offers a comprehensive design service and products, creating beautifully crafted interiors for discerning clients. At our studio in Noida the creative team is led by our design experts.

    Since Easyhomz.com was founded we have been committed to delivering exceptional, comfortable and individual homes that give enduring pleasure. Our Design team will lead your project from a planning and creative point of view, supported by the technical team to assist with drawings, budget and project management. Our creative team's attention to detail and meticulous care, resulting in luxurious bespoke interiors that often exceed our client's dreams. We truly believe that good quality design is life-enhancing

    Services
    • Full Interior Design
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Wardrobes
    • False Ceiling
    • Flooring
    • Wallpaper
    • Painting
    • Furnishing
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Noida
    • Greater Noida
    • Delhi
    • Ghaziabad
    Address
    304, H 221, Infinity Business Park, Sector 63
    201309 Noida
    India
    +91-9910008419 www.easyhomz.com
