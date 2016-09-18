Your browser is out-of-date.

S Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    $ – Design is Bangalore based company specialize in turnkey interior and decorative service.Turnkey Solutions has built a reputation for excellence, by creating practical working solutions in various building environments,to bring about the best possible outcome for our clients.

    Our aims at providing custom services to clients. We believe in providing progressive solutions that comply with the functional requirements of the living spaces. Our team consists of extremely talented and experienced professionals who are capable of understanding the client requirements quite effectively. This has enabled us to provide services that comply with the client requirements and has helped us to maintain a high degree of client satisfaction. Operating with extremely strong values and professional ethics, we strive to achieve excellence in every project we undertake. we always keep ourselves updated with the latest trends and interior design models.

    Services
    • Interior contracts
    • Turnkey interior and decorative service
    • Furniture
    • Glass
    • Hardware
    • Painting
    • POP
    • Etc…
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    Rajainagar
    560010 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9946297808 s-design.in
