The word 'N' is interpreted as Indefinite, Infinite, Countless. The process of Making and going through Infinite Designs for each Project. There is nothing called as an Absolute End.

"The Cycle or Life which we go-through has no start or End. It is a Continuous cycle. So any kind of Start will effect the Society and that start has to be in a good-way, so that when it returns, we will be in a position to take it. After all it is a Continuous cycle."

The Change should be Innovative, Inspirational, Climatic response, Cost efficient and Sustainable. And that is what we continued to do so.