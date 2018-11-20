Your browser is out-of-date.

Pawan International
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
Reviews (0)
    • total furnituer solutions, Pawan International Pawan International
    total furnituer solutions, Pawan International Pawan International
    total furnituer solutions
    Stool, Pawan International Pawan International Living roomStools & chairs Wood
    Stool, Pawan International Pawan International Living roomStools & chairs Solid Wood
    Stool

    Since 2010 Pawan International has made its roots and gained confidence in USA & European markets in the field of manufacturing and export of Iron & Wood furniture including handicrafts. It has a legroom of 50,000 Sqft for manufacturing of Industrial, Rustic, Reclaimed, Antique, Hospitality, Upholstery, Leather Furniture and Handicrafts with a production capacity of more than 30 containers a month.Along with a qualified team of in-house Craftsmen, Designers and Artisans with excellent professional skills, the company also has all the infrastructure to produce exquisite products.

    Pawan International also has an authenticity certificate from the FSC & VRIKSH and has cleared Level-3 in Social Audit conducted by OMEGA.DECLARATION:- The main axiom is of price plausibility. 

    The company does not charge extravagant prices and promises to deliver the best quality of the aforesaid products on time.

    MAIL US FOR catalogs or any queries:shubhamsrathi@gmail.comSales@pawaninternational.comContact No: +91 8890872724.

    Services
    Manufacturer and Exporter of all kind of furniture
    Service areas
    Export and Jodhpur
    Address
    G-561 epip Boronada
    342003 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-8890872724
