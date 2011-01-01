Your browser is out-of-date.

MYK Laticrete Pvt Ltd
Building Supplies in Hyderabad
Reviews
    MYK LATICRETE is a leading corporate, bringing contemporary world standards to the tile and stone installation & maintenance industry in India. The company offers widest range of adhesives, grouts, waterproofing, stone care products and wall putty.

    Services
    • Waterproofing
    • Screed
    • Tile Adhesives
    • Grouts
    • Stone Care Products
    • Wall Putty
    • Plaster
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Vijayawada
    • New Delhi
    • Ahmedabad
    • Benguluru
    • Pune
    • Nagpur
    • Punjab
    • Rajasthan
    • Tamilnadu
    • Uttarpradesh
    Company awards
    • WCRC IDEAS FEST 2018
    • Design Wall Award 2012
    • Design Wall Award at ACETECH 2011
    Address
    8-2-703/A, 4th Floor, Leela Gopal Towers,Road No: 12, Banjara Hills
    500034 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9876543210 www.myklaticrete.com
    MYK LATICRETE is the leader in tile and stone installations and offers the most comprehensive, technically advanced products available in the industry today.

    Reviews

    Khushal Jain
    Chemical manufacturers conpany
    4 months ago
    andrews dani
    Very poor service and maintanance.... they recommend Rishta app But that app still not operate properly... Very frauad marketing.. add some photos
    4 months ago
    Mohd Mukram
    Good product
    8 months ago
