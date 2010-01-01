Interiors By J was established by Jahnavi Thawani in 2010.

The company provides interior design and consultancy services and turnkey installations for varied type of projects including residential and corporate sectors.

Interiors By J is equipped with Designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department, Survey (quantity) department and skilled technicians. Time management, Material management and People management are the key components of the projects and our teams handle them with ease.