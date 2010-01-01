Your browser is out-of-date.

Interiors by J
Designers in Mumbai
    • RESIDENCE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Minimalist living room Wood effect
    RESIDENCE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Minimalist living room
    RESIDENCE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Minimalist living room
    RESIDENCE
    PARTY PAD, Interiors by J Interiors by J HouseholdHomewares Black
    PARTY PAD, Interiors by J Interiors by J HouseholdHomewares
    PARTY PAD, Interiors by J Interiors by J HouseholdHomewares
    PARTY PAD
    OFFICE CUM PARTY PAD, Interiors by J Interiors by J Office spaces & stores
    OFFICE CUM PARTY PAD, Interiors by J Interiors by J Office spaces & stores
    OFFICE CUM PARTY PAD, Interiors by J Interiors by J Office spaces & stores
    OFFICE CUM PARTY PAD
    RESIDENCE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Living roomSofas & armchairs
    RESIDENCE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Living roomSofas & armchairs
    RESIDENCE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Dining roomChairs & benches
    RESIDENCE
    FASHION STORE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Office spaces & stores
    FASHION STORE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Office spaces & stores
    FASHION STORE, Interiors by J Interiors by J Office spaces & stores
    FASHION STORE

    Interiors By J was established by Jahnavi Thawani in 2010.

    The company provides interior design and consultancy services and turnkey installations for varied type of projects including residential and corporate sectors.

    Interiors By J is equipped with Designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department, Survey (quantity) department and skilled technicians. Time management, Material management and People management are the key components of the projects and our teams handle them with ease.

    Services
    • expression of the client’s personality. As a company
    • we also help clients to source furniture from China as well as Milan
    • we prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. We provide value to our clients by discouraging short-lived trends
    • opting instead for quality and timelessness. The final design ensures a beautiful
    • comfortable
    • and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognize that the most important element in our designs is the people who use them in the end. Whether yours is a modest family home or a corporate office
    • Interiors By J is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation
    Service areas
    • Whether yours is a modest family home or a corporate office
    • Interiors By J is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation.
    • Mumbai
    Company awards
    Society Interior Design Award, Jury for the Acetech Exhibition,Mumbai for the year 2015-2018
    Address
    A.B.Nair Road, Close to Juhu post Office, Juhu
    400049 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820054885 www.interiorsbyj.in
    “Design is not what it looks like & feels

    like, Design is how it works” - Steve Jobs

