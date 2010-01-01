Interiors By J was established by Jahnavi Thawani in 2010.
The company provides interior design and consultancy services and turnkey installations for varied type of projects including residential and corporate sectors.
Interiors By J is equipped with Designers, Project Engineers, Production Engineers, Purchase department, Survey (quantity) department and skilled technicians. Time management, Material management and People management are the key components of the projects and our teams handle them with ease.
- Services
- expression of the client’s personality. As a company
- we also help clients to source furniture from China as well as Milan
- we prefer a collaborative approach to design that encourages our clients to develop and hone their own style and taste. We provide value to our clients by discouraging short-lived trends
- opting instead for quality and timelessness. The final design ensures a beautiful
- comfortable
- and most importantly a functional space for our clients. We recognize that the most important element in our designs is the people who use them in the end. Whether yours is a modest family home or a corporate office
- Interiors By J is able to take on any size project and implement a beautiful design transformation
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Company awards
- Society Interior Design Award, Jury for the Acetech Exhibition,Mumbai for the year 2015-2018
- Address
-
A.B.Nair Road, Close to Juhu post Office, Juhu
400049 Mumbai
India
+91-9820054885 www.interiorsbyj.in
“Design is not what it looks like & feels
like, Design is how it works” - Steve Jobs