The dynamic world of interior design continues to see process and technology enabled innovative approaches. These bring a promise of functional living fused with aesthetic design. However, only a miniscule percentage of aspirational buyers enjoy the privileges of these advancements. Majority of them still live with the archaic business models and processes for achieving the decor.

The result; design and outcomes that do not match, time and cost overruns, inconsistent quality, unforeseen/unbudgeted expenses, coordination nightmares, expensive consultants, and overall a bitter experience. Sounds familiar?

Intezine seeks to address these, and more, through its distinctive business model. A model that is an outcome of its experience and investments in the right ecosystem that enables us to invest time and talent in crafting design options for you. Designs that are further implemented through impeccably finished interior products adhering to international standards. Our unique business model, methodology and ecosystem bring aspirational lifestyles within the realms of affordability. These also bring unusual predictability in terms of time and cost that is yet unseen in the world of interiors.

Intezine offers end-to-end solutions for corporate and residential interiors. While our corporate interior projects have pan India footprint, our residential solutions are presently offered in Pune, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The underlying motto is providing a comprehensive offering that ensures ONE SOURCE, ONE COST, ONE TIMELINE and ONE QUALITY, coupled with MULTIPLE CHOICES. Sounds just like you wanted it, right?