Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (23)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • A4 Architects in Bangalore Ct : 99009 46000 Architect and Construction services., A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE Bungalows
    A4 Architects in Bangalore Ct : 99009 46000 Architect and Construction services., A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE Single family home
    A4 Architects in Bangalore Ct : 99009 46000 Architect and Construction services., A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE Bungalows
    +3
    A4 Architects in Bangalore Ct : 99009 46000 Architect and Construction services.

    A4 ARCHITECTS IN BANGALORE

    As Architects in Bangalore at A4 Architecture we offer entire spectrum of Design and Construction services at reasonable costs. We do take up Turnkey projects which include Architect and building Construction services.

    DESIGN and BUILD : Ct: 9900946000

    Visit our website for see more works and current offers: 
    www.Architects4Design.com

    Our Team:

    We have a young team of Architects, Structural engineers, Building contractors and Site engineers to make sure the project is designed as per today’s trends and executed within the best quality of construction.

    Our Services:

    Architect services, Structural design, House plans, Elevation design, Building renovation, Architectural consultancy, Interior design, Interior Turnkey services, Preparing Architectural working drawings, Structural working drawings, MEP, PMC etc.

    Also, do refer the below links to know specific details about each topic:

    Calculate Construction costKnow your House construction costSample House PlansBuilding contractors ratesCost of building a HouseHouse Construction processKnow how many houses can be constructed30x40 CostDuplex houses30x40 Plans40x60 plansHouse DesignsPlan sanctionBescom Connection

    You can call us for further details on

    A4 Architects: 99009 46000

    Services
    • Architects
    • Building contractors
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Building construction
    • House Plans
    • Elevations
    • Bangalore
    • Structural design
    • Renovation
    • House construction
    • Civil Contractors
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Karnataka
    Address
    346/3c, 8th block koramangala near beathany high school Opp
    560095 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9900946000 architects4design.com

    Reviews

    Sanchit Sontakke
    “ The best website for architects and Construction services. ” I have been following your website for the past few months, and Honestly, this is one of the best websites that I have come across for building a house. Though I am not from Bangalore, I am impressed by your Architects team for building such a useful website. Their website mentions construction cost in Bangalore and how one can use their cost estimation tool to calculate the cost of building a house. I have a 30×40 site and a 40×60 site in my native village, and I shall contact your team soon for residential Architects services such as floor plans, house plans, elevation, and structural design. Do send me a detailed proposal for my house as per my given requirements. Thank you.
    3 months ago
    Prashant Chaudhari
    I was looking for some good Architects in Bangalore or Building contractors who offer good house construction services at reasonable costs. That’s when I came across this website which had a quite good informative content about the construction costs and how one should plan building their first home in Bangalore. They proposed a house construction cost of Rs 1700/sq ft for building a G+4 Floors on my 30x40 site. I would recommend one to visit the site to get clarity before you think of hiring a civil contractor. I was under the wrong assumption that my construction would cost around Rs 50lacs later I got clarity after going through that website that one needs to be prepared with additional 10 to 15% of the project cost for approvals, deposits, bribes, brow wells etc. Thank you
    3 months ago
    Kriyansh Haldar
    “The best website to visit if you are searching for some good architects in Bangalore. “ Their website mentions house construction costs in Bangalore and How to calculate the construction cost using their advanced cost calculator tool if you are searching for good residential house plans in Bangalore, architects services, building 3d elevation, construction services, etc. I have been a regular visitor of this website for the past couple of years, and it’s a perfect guide to get yourself educated on How to build a house in Bangalore and the overall process involved. Really appreciate their team of making such a wonderful website. Their architects team are well experienced in designing residential houses. I am in the process of buying my site, and once my registration is done I Thank you again.
    3 months ago
    Show all 23 reviews
      Add SEO element