The White Room
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Studio Apartment, The White Room The White Room Minimalist living room
    Studio Apartment, The White Room The White Room Minimalist kitchen
    Studio Apartment, The White Room The White Room Minimalist living room
    +2
    Studio Apartment
    Kapadia House, The White Room The White Room Minimalist living room
    Kapadia House, The White Room The White Room Minimalist living room
    Kapadia House, The White Room The White Room Minimalist living room
    +6
    Kapadia House
    Island House, The White Room The White Room Mediterranean style houses
    Island House, The White Room The White Room Mediterranean style houses
    Island House, The White Room The White Room Mediterranean style houses
    +2
    Island House
    MY Salon, The White Room The White Room Modern houses
    MY Salon, The White Room The White Room Modern houses
    MY Salon, The White Room The White Room Modern spa
    +4
    MY Salon
    Mediterranean Garden, The White Room The White Room Mediterranean style garden
    Mediterranean Garden, The White Room The White Room Mediterranean style garden
    Mediterranean Garden, The White Room The White Room Mediterranean style garden
    +8
    Mediterranean Garden
    Riverfront House, The White Room The White Room Tropical style houses
    Riverfront House, The White Room The White Room Tropical style houses
    Riverfront House, The White Room The White Room Tropical style houses
    +6
    Riverfront House
    Show all 8 projects

    The White Room is a design studio built on the basic principles of enhancing the bare beauty of materials. We are continuously exploring the fundamental problems of space, proportion, light and materials. We are essentially modernist and our Architecture doesn't offer any Utopian prescriptions, rather it is a reminder that architecture has always been bare of any applied ornament, and confusion.To us, the way in which a wall meets a floor, or whether a door fits into a wall, flush or proud, are not mere details, but reflect fundamental questions. They are as much architecture as the planning of a sequence of rooms in a gallery, or the composition of a façade. For us, architectural reduction is a process that takes you through a mirror. You emerge out on the other side in that mirror world to discover richness in the subtle differences between five shades of white, and the sense of release that comes from allowing a wall to flow in space unencumbered by visual distractions. We consider architecture, of all the arts, as the one that most depends for its expressive power on rubbing up against the gritty constraints of every day life. And we are more than keen on exploration of the physical qualities of materials. These qualities come to us from the clarity of thought of the masters like Mies van der Rohe, John Pawson, Luis Barragan and Nari Gandhi who have all approached design as an issue of what to leave out, rather than what to put in.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design & Landscaping
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    400028 Mumbai
    India
    www.thewhiteroom.co.in
