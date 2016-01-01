Your browser is out-of-date.

Ingenious Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
    RL Residence

    Welcome to Ingenious Designs – New Delhi based interior design studio specializing in residential and commercial projects.
    Founded in 2016, Ingenious Designs is where your dreams meet reality. We design as per your needs blended with our expertise paying attention to details, proportions and scale, ensure the finished project fully develops the potential within the concept. Use of CAD and computer 3D modelling, which is done in house, helps the client to visualize their project in the best possible manner. We offer integrated design services for interior, lighting and furniture design at the most affordable terms. Our services include conceptualization, consultation and customization with a laser sharp focus on minute details.

    Services
    • CONCEPT
    • CONSULTATION and CUSTOMIZATION
    Service areas
    New delhi -NCR
    Address
    110085 Delhi
    India
    +91-9971095855 www.ingeniousdesigns.co.in
