Established in 2006 honeybee Interior designers was founded by Mr. Joy Mathew Mendonce in Hyderabad and later expanded to Bangalore with Ms. Manisha Juneja Kshatriya. Operating in Bangalore and Hyderabad, Honeybee Interior Designers specialize in space optimization and the optimal use of colour and lighting to bring together each room in your house and the people it's intended. We work on houses of all sizes but never compromise on quality.

We can of course manage the project from start to finish and cater to projects of all scale and scope but Honeybee particularly specializes in handling premium Villas and Apartments. We try to discover your personality and break down walls if needed to get the perfect open living area that you were always after, we will ensure that you get a design that looks aesthetically pleasing and also feels like a part of you.

We understand that imagining and creating a home interior is not easy, and that is exactly why we are here to help you.Based on current trends we ensure the choice of designs, materials as well as best practices in the company.We ensure ethical and professional approach irrespective of the scale of the client's requirements, with a focus always being on minimal turnaround time while ensuring the best output and consequently well satisfied clients.