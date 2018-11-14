Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Honeybee Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Apartment Interiors, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Scandinavian style living room
    Apartment Interiors, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Scandinavian style living room
    Apartment Interiors, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Scandinavian style living room
    +2
    Apartment Interiors
    Apartment Design in a Traditional style, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Eclectic style living room
    Apartment Design in a Traditional style, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Eclectic style living room
    Apartment Design in a Traditional style, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Classic style living room
    +10
    Apartment Design in a Traditional style
    3 BHK Apartment for a young couple, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers
    3 BHK Apartment for a young couple, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers
    3 BHK Apartment for a young couple, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Modern living room
    +16
    3 BHK Apartment for a young couple
    Interiors , Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Asian style bedroom
    Interiors , Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Asian style living room
    Interiors , Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Asian style bedroom
    +8
    Interiors
    Residential interiors designing for an apartment , Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Residential interiors designing for an apartment , Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Asian style bedroom
    Residential interiors designing for an apartment , Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Asian style bedroom
    +8
    Residential interiors designing for an apartment
    Designing project, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Classic style dining room
    Designing project, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Designing project, Honeybee Interior Designers Honeybee Interior Designers Asian style garden
    +3
    Designing project

    Established in 2006 honeybee Interior designers was founded by Mr. Joy Mathew Mendonce in Hyderabad and later expanded to Bangalore with Ms. Manisha Juneja Kshatriya. Operating in Bangalore and Hyderabad, Honeybee Interior Designers specialize in space optimization and the optimal use of colour and lighting to bring together each room in your house and the people it's intended. We work on houses of all sizes but never compromise on quality.

    We can of course manage the project from start to finish and cater to projects of all scale and scope but Honeybee particularly specializes in handling premium Villas and Apartments. We try to discover your personality and break down walls if needed to get the perfect open living area that you were always after, we will ensure that you get a design that looks aesthetically pleasing and also feels like a part of you.

    We understand that imagining and creating a home interior is not easy, and that is exactly why we are here to help you.Based on current trends we ensure the choice of designs, materials as well as best practices in the company.We ensure ethical and professional approach irrespective of the scale of the client's requirements, with a focus always being on minimal turnaround time while ensuring the best output and consequently well satisfied clients.  

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Space Management &
    • consultation
    • Design Concepts
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Hyderabad and Kerala
    Company awards
    Eagles Achiever Award, India Business and Lifestyle Awards
    Address
    Near wipro corporate office. Sarjapur Road.
    560035 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9849454207 www.honeybeeinteriordesigners.com

    Reviews

    Joseph Jose Joseph Jose
    "I will show you what he is like: he is like a man building a house, who dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock. And when a flood arose, the stream broke against that house and could not shake it, because it had been well built. But the one who hears and does not do them is like a man who built a house on the ground without a foundation. When the stream broke against it, immediately it fell, and the ruin of that house was great.” Luke 6:47-49. I am extremely satisfied as the man who builded his home on the rock. Thank you team honeybee.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: March 2014
    Edit
      Edit SEO element