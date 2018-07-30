Your browser is out-of-date.

Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd.
Carpenters in Bengaluru
Reviews (7)
Services

  • Custom furniture
  • Flooring
  • Modular Kitchen
  • Civil/Demolition
  • False Ceiling
  • Commercial AHU
  • Plumbing Installation
  • Deep Cleaning
  • Electrical Setup
  • Painting

Projects

    • Custom furnishing, Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. Modern kitchen
    Custom furnishing, Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Custom furnishing, Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. Gapoon Online Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Custom furnishing
    Modular Kitchen

    Gapoon offers subscription-based lifecycle maintenance of infrastructure & end to end execution of interiors. Currently working with property/rental management companies, hospitality, service apartments, co-working/ co-living spaces, offices & interior designers - aggregators, brands and individuals; Gapoon provides a one-stop solution for entire domain of maintenance services like plumbing, electrical, deep cleaning, carpentry, painting, pest control, appliance repair, civil work, flooring with material procurement and project management support.

    Gapoon addresses the most complex problem in this shared economy – which is execution and maintenance, in a manner that is tenable, technology-driven & scalable.

    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Pune, and BENGALURU
    Address
    1735, 2nd Floor, 19th Main, HSR Sector 2
    560102 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-8105826091 www.gapoon.com

    Reviews

    Satish Ramu
    They are done best cleaning in my flat
    over 2 years ago
    KARTIK IYER
    The App really friendly and under one umbrella it provides most the possibles services which you would possibly aim for. The location services could be a bit better which I would provide as a feedback but otherwise this a great app to for household works.
    over 4 years ago
    Shiva Prasad
    Terrible experience. Stay away from these people. Extremely poor quality of execution.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
