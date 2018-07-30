Gapoon offers subscription-based lifecycle maintenance of infrastructure & end to end execution of interiors. Currently working with property/rental management companies, hospitality, service apartments, co-working/ co-living spaces, offices & interior designers - aggregators, brands and individuals; Gapoon provides a one-stop solution for entire domain of maintenance services like plumbing, electrical, deep cleaning, carpentry, painting, pest control, appliance repair, civil work, flooring with material procurement and project management support.

Gapoon addresses the most complex problem in this shared economy – which is execution and maintenance, in a manner that is tenable, technology-driven & scalable.