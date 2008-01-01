Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sihasn
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bihar Recycled ChoCho Yarn & Linen Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Multicolored
    Bihar Recycled ChoCho Yarn & Linen Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Multicolored
    Bihar Recycled ChoCho Yarn & Linen Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Multicolored
    +9
    Bihar Recycled ChoCho Yarn & Linen Collection
    Rajasthan Dhurrie Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Blue
    Rajasthan Dhurrie Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Blue
    Rajasthan Dhurrie Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomStools & chairs Cotton Blue
    +59
    Rajasthan Dhurrie Collection
    Kutch Banni Patchwork Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomStools & chairs Cotton Multicolored
    Kutch Banni Patchwork Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomStools & chairs Cotton Multicolored
    Kutch Banni Patchwork Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomStools & chairs Cotton Multicolored
    +25
    Kutch Banni Patchwork Collection
    Bhagalpur Linen Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Flax/Linen White
    Bhagalpur Linen Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Flax/Linen White
    Bhagalpur Linen Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Flax/Linen White
    +3
    Bhagalpur Linen Collection
    Kutch Ajrakh Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Blue
    Kutch Ajrakh Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Blue
    Kutch Ajrakh Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Blue
    +19
    Kutch Ajrakh Collection
    Assam Silk-Cotton Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton White
    Assam Silk-Cotton Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton White
    Assam Silk-Cotton Collection, Sihasn Sihasn Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Brown
    +17
    Assam Silk-Cotton Collection
    Show all 7 projects

    Sihasn was born out of a simple desire to explore and embrace India’s unsung textile heritage. And we seek to harness and celebrate this heritage by sourcing our upholstery from all over the country and from artisans who have mastered the craft over generations. 

    We curate our fabrics from all over the country for its long-standing traditions, culture and stories it brings with it - from the foothills of Nagaland to the salt floors of Kutch! We use these unique fabrics to bring a touch of Indian heritage into your modern homes. Every product of Sihasn is a thing of beauty, a thing of joy, a lovingly crafted piece to be cherished for its aesthetics, comfort, and design. We invite you to enrich your lives with our products, fabrics and stories; we invite you to join us as we embark upon this journey – on this blessed Silk Road.

    Services
    • E-cart
    • Furniture store
    • Sofas
    • Sofabeds
    • Ottomans
    • Futons
    • Loveseats
    • Armchairs
    • Rocking Chairs
    • Accent Chairs
    • Pouffe
    • Lounge Chairs
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Delhi
    • Jaipur
    • Bangalore
    • Hyderabad
    • Kutch
    • Bhagalpur
    • Nagaland
    • Assam
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    UNIT #312, A TO Z INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, GANPATRAO KADAM MARG, LOWER PAREL
    400013 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9538869653 sihasn.com
      Add SEO element