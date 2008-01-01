Sihasn was born out of a simple desire to explore and embrace India’s unsung textile heritage. And we seek to harness and celebrate this heritage by sourcing our upholstery from all over the country and from artisans who have mastered the craft over generations.

We curate our fabrics from all over the country for its long-standing traditions, culture and stories it brings with it - from the foothills of Nagaland to the salt floors of Kutch! We use these unique fabrics to bring a touch of Indian heritage into your modern homes. Every product of Sihasn is a thing of beauty, a thing of joy, a lovingly crafted piece to be cherished for its aesthetics, comfort, and design. We invite you to enrich your lives with our products, fabrics and stories; we invite you to join us as we embark upon this journey – on this blessed Silk Road.