Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amaze Interior Solutions
Interior Designers & Decorators in Aroor
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We are specialized in Interior designing  in both Commercial and Non Commercial. we are coordinating A to Z works of interior, like tile work, painting work, gybsum ceiling, furnitures, etc... We have 9 years of experience in this field. We have experienced professionals in each work sector.

    Services
    • Designing
    • 2D & 3D floor plans
    • 3D visualization
    • Interior consultation
    • Work Co ordination
    • tile work
    • painting work
    • furniture works electrical work
    • plumbing work etc.
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Aroor
    Address
    Amaze Interior Solutions
    688547 Aroor
    India
    +91-4782875853 www.amazeinteriorsolutions.com

    Reviews

    SARATH AROOR
    I absolutely loved the work. I would definitely recommend Amaze team .They are very professional and made the entire experience amazing. The best part is that they clearly understood our requirements and budget, and provide the best possible.
    4 months ago
    Renjith K. C
    Amazing service, highly professional team of experts. Keep up the good work 👍👍👍
    7 months ago
    arun cp
    Very nice guy time punctuality and latest market material knowledge I am suggested 4 u...
    7 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element