My experience with Muebles San José has been disastrous.
Advised by the seller, I bought a catalog piece of furniture, which had nothing to do with the qualities they told me ... Very upset ... it has been an ordeal ... not to return ...
Great professionals. Very happy with the result
The treatment received has been fabulous, from the first moment they make 3D projects for you and adapt to what you ask of them. Always very attentive with the process until placement. There I got the furniture as I wanted. I will repeat without a doubt.