Muebles San Jose
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pamplona—Iruña
    • Armario - Wardrove, Muebles San Jose Muebles San Jose BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Armario - Wardrove
    Service areas
    Pamplona—Iruñea and Pamplona—Iruña
    Address
    Martin Azpilcueta 2, 4, 6
    31011 Pamplona—Iruña
    Spain
    +34-948253133 www.sanjosemuebles.com

    Reviews

    Itziar Diez de Ulzurrun Aragón
    My experience with Muebles San José has been disastrous. Advised by the seller, I bought a catalog piece of furniture, which had nothing to do with the qualities they told me ... Very upset ... it has been an ordeal ... not to return ...
    5 months ago
    Iñigo Elrio
    Great professionals. Very happy with the result
    3 months ago
    Vanessa Mahugo
    The treatment received has been fabulous, from the first moment they make 3D projects for you and adapt to what you ask of them. Always very attentive with the process until placement. There I got the furniture as I wanted. I will repeat without a doubt.
    5 months ago
