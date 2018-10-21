Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ESRA IRFAN ARCHITECTS
Architects in Kozhikode
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

                      ESRA IRFAN ARCHITECTS is an architecture firm established in 2013. Previously known as  Dziners Inc Studio, the firm has done a number of projects in retail, commercial and private residential sector, including interiors and landscaping. Since 2016, the firm has been doing hospitality projects including resorts in and around Kerala for various entrepreneurs and brands. Keeping the rustic textures of traditional Kerala architecture and blending along with the fabric of nature has been the firm's inception. 

    In 2018, Ar.Irfan Baig along with Ar.Esra Ghalib founded ESRA IRFAN ARCHITECTS.

    Services
    ARCHITECTURE INTERIORS LANDSCAPE
    Service areas
    ARCHITECTURE and KOZHIKODE
    Address
    673008 Kozhikode
    India
    +91-8714548671 www.distudio.co.in
      Add SEO element