ESRA IRFAN ARCHITECTS is an architecture firm established in 2013. Previously known as Dziners Inc Studio, the firm has done a number of projects in retail, commercial and private residential sector, including interiors and landscaping. Since 2016, the firm has been doing hospitality projects including resorts in and around Kerala for various entrepreneurs and brands. Keeping the rustic textures of traditional Kerala architecture and blending along with the fabric of nature has been the firm's inception.

In 2018, Ar.Irfan Baig along with Ar.Esra Ghalib founded ESRA IRFAN ARCHITECTS.