Anamorpho Studio
Architects in New Delhi
    Anamorpho Studio is a professional consultancy firm, offering expertise in architecture, interiors, landscape, environmental design and product/furniture design. It consists of a complimentary design team capable of providing above range of services. We take delight in maintaining the original character of the home while creating fresh and livable spaces for modern families by delivering high quality, effective, and inspiring built space. This firm is established with a vision of creating sensible, functional spaces enhanced by the intangible sense of emotion, power and playfulness. This results in architecture that can be extraordinarily responding to the unique needs throughout the design process, is just as much an architect’s mission as shaping aesthetically inspired built environment through communication.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Renovation
    • Construction
    • Furniture/Product Design
    Service areas
    • Delhi
    • Jaipur
    • Lucknow
    • New Delhi
    Address
    B-128 Second Floor Kirti Nagar
    110015 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8888983302 www.anamorpho.com
