Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Les Concepteurs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Les Concepteurs was founded with a goal of providing complete array of services for both big and small residences. With a passion for the process of distilling a client’s vision into the rooms that are a direct reflection of their tastes and lifestyles, the resulting spaces are not only beautiful to look at, but wonderful to live in.

    Services
    • Architectural Designing
    • Interior designing
    • Turnkey Solution
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    Adarsh Palm Retreat, Outer Ring Road, Bellandur, Bangalore—560103, Near Intel
    560103 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9632229080 lesconcepteurs.com
      Add SEO element