Inspired by a philosophy of dynamic forms and strong expressiveness, UKn creates properties that are monumental, yet grounded in an understanding of human contexts and deep engagement with contemporary materials and techniques.

In the past decade, we’ve applied these principles to create Commercial, Retail, Residential and Hotel Buildings that are aesthetically uplifting as well as supremely functional . Our team is experienced, enthusiastic and committed to working with you to create structures that serve human needs, while elevating human experience. To paraphrase the American architect and visionary Louis Kahn, we begin with the immeasurable and use measurable means to create something that, in the end, must be immeasurable – Investing in Infinity.