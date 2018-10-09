Your browser is out-of-date.

ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chandigarh
Reviews (6)
    • Residence interiors at Chandigarh, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Modern living room
    Residence interiors at Chandigarh, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Modern style bedroom
    Residence interiors at Chandigarh, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Modern style bedroom
    Residence interiors at Chandigarh
    Showroom Interiors at Delhi, Ludhiana & other city, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Floors
    Showroom Interiors at Delhi, Ludhiana & other city, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Floors
    Showroom Interiors at Delhi, Ludhiana & other city, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Floors
    Showroom Interiors at Delhi, Ludhiana & other city
    RCC Plaza, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Commercial spaces
    RCC Plaza, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Commercial spaces
    RCC Plaza, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Commercial spaces
    RCC Plaza
    JUPITER-SOLAR-POWER-LTD, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Industrial style study/office
    JUPITER-SOLAR-POWER-LTD, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Industrial style study/office
    JUPITER-SOLAR-POWER-LTD, ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design ARC INDUSTRIES Interior Design Industrial style study/office
    JUPITER-SOLAR-POWER-LTD

    Arc industries is a team of professionals that unwavering commitment to quality. We are setting standards since 1997 when it comes to the unique perception of the available space, planning, and execution of designs. Click for more……..

    Services
    Interior Design, Project Management, and Turnkey Contracting
    Service areas
    • CHANDIGARH
    • PANCHKULA
    • MOHALI AND OTHER CITYS IN INDIA
    Address
    SCO 54, 2ND FLOOR 47-D Chandigarh, India
    160047 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9855405385 arcindustrieschd.com
    ARC INDUSTRIES Interior designer

    Reviews

    arunsingh45567
    "Team of good professionals giving very good service with style and elegant."
    over 3 years ago
    RAKESH AHUJA
    This is very cheap company don't trust on them m x employee in this company RAKESH Ahuja Minto MD avijit ghosal ne mjhse 8 months kam b krwaya salary b nhi di material 2nd use krta h construction me I have all proofs cheep company all comments are fake iske family members hi h jinse cmnt krwata h without licenece punjab ME kam krta h eligible
    about 3 years ago
    Ramneek Walia
    i am having a good experience in this firm, the atmosphere is so friendly and kind ..... and got many new things to learn as a designer..
    over 3 years ago
